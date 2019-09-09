Trexquant Investment LP Trims Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 85.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 68,562 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Invesco were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the second quarter valued at $29,231,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 65,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 25.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,005,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,031,000 after acquiring an additional 906,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 10.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

IVZ stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.47. The company had a trading volume of 179,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,128,016. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $24.88.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.03%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $21.00 target price on Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.36.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

