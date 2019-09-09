TRON Price Tops $0.0155 on Top Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and $560.26 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Koinex, CoinBene and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00216545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.35 or 0.01304392 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000579 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00087717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00017577 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00019551 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, OpenLedger DEX, IDAX, Neraex, Liquid, Ovis, CoinEx, CoinTiger, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Zebpay, Gate.io, Cobinhood, Kryptono, Coindeal, Liqui, Tidex, DragonEX, YoBit, Allcoin, OTCBTC, Coinnest, Kucoin, Mercatox, Binance, Bitbns, Livecoin, Bibox, HitBTC, CoinEgg, Exmo, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Indodax, Upbit, Bit-Z, LBank, CoinBene, Hotbit, Bithumb, BitFlip, Exrates, Sistemkoin, Coinrail, OEX, Huobi, BitForex, LATOKEN, ChaoEX, Bitfinex, Braziliex, IDCM, Fatbtc, Cryptopia, Rfinex, OKEx, Tokenomy, RightBTC, Koinex, WazirX, Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon, DigiFinex, DDEX and Cryptomate. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

