Truegame Hits 1-Day Volume of $53,178.00 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded 30% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Truegame token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Hotbit and IDEX. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $386,798.00 and $53,178.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009720 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00216105 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.89 or 0.01270401 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00088110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017489 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/@truegame. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io.

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

