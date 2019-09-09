Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Set at $45.00 by Citigroup

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) received a $45.00 price target from investment analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential downside of 0.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TWTR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Twitter from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Twitter in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.30 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $52.00 price objective on Twitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nomura increased their price objective on Twitter from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.35.

Shares of TWTR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.42. 12,977,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,934,380. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. Twitter has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $45.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $841.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.07 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 71.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 4,166 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $146,268.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 4,669 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total value of $168,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,693 shares of company stock worth $5,242,511. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 17,011.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,494,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $366,266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433,413 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 331.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,337,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,902 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 11.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 30,512,378 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,003,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,553 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 72.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,809,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $158,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Twitter by 23.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,908,905 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $292,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

