Tyers Asset Management LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,810 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of People’s United Financial worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in People’s United Financial by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBCT traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,280,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,339. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $18.65.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $454.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

People’s United Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato sold 39,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $635,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,234,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

