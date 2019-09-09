Tyers Asset Management LLC Has $6.05 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter worth $26,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO traded down $16.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,127.19. The company had a trading volume of 404,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,483. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $705.01 and a 52-week high of $1,186.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,108.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,054.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,124.37, for a total transaction of $5,138,370.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,616.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.04, for a total transaction of $538,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,923.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,920 shares of company stock valued at $10,002,037 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $900.00 to $1,225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target (up previously from $1,030.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. CIBC upgraded AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,156.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,061.25.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

