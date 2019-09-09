Tyers Asset Management LLC Has $7.33 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $7,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $217,000. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $373,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,470,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.33. 275,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,322. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.18. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $30.01.

