Tyers Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,486,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,759,000 after acquiring an additional 795,558 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 0.9% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,188,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,299,000 after acquiring an additional 86,364 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 12.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,127,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,239,000 after purchasing an additional 882,183 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,227,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,801,000 after purchasing an additional 785,088 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,963,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,842,000 after purchasing an additional 58,435 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Argus set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.19.

Zoetis stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.66. 2,285,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,185. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.90 and a fifty-two week high of $130.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.01.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 72.86%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $672,244.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,420,222.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $210,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,393.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,232 shares of company stock worth $4,310,371 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

