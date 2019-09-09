Tyers Asset Management LLC Sells 2,948 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Tyers Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $6,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IP. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in International Paper by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,620,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,157,000 after purchasing an additional 370,194 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 33.9% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 9,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 108.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 60,671 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 4,347.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,146,000 after acquiring an additional 386,900 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 23,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Stephens cut International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.42.

International Paper stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,574,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,013. International Paper Co has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $54.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. International Paper had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 22,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,012,139.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,083.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.