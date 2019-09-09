Tyers Asset Management LLC Sells 4,352 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Tyers Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,832,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Tyson Foods by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 130,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its position in Tyson Foods by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 41,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,214,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,921. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.23. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.77 and a 52-week high of $94.07.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.47. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens set a $95.00 price target on Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.58.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,910,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $3,600,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

