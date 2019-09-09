Tyers Asset Management LLC Sells 65,824 Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Tyers Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,152 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 65,824 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 37.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 23.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DKS traded up $2.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.49. 2,794,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,377,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.12. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 12-month low of $29.69 and a 12-month high of $41.21.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 33.95%.

DKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup set a $37.00 price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.92.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

