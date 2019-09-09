UCB S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of UCB S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised UCB S A/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

UCBJY stock opened at $37.10 on Thursday. UCB S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average of $40.41.

About UCB S A/ADR

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes biopharmaceutical solutions for people living with neurology and immunology conditions. The company's core products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; and Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome.

