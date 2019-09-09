Ultra Electronics’ (ULE) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,750 ($22.87) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ultra Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,820 ($23.78) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,879.63 ($24.56).

Ultra Electronics has a 1 year low of GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,248 ($29.37). The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 33.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,039.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,682.44.

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 52.50 ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 50 ($0.65) by GBX 2.50 ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Ultra Electronics will post 12158.9988399 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Ultra Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.78%.

In other news, insider Tony Rice purchased 2,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,152 ($28.12) per share, for a total transaction of £57,824.24 ($75,557.61).

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, an electrical and electronics engineering company, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

