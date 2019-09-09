UniCredit SpA (BIT:UCG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

UniCredit SpA (BIT:UCG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €14.50 ($16.86).

A number of brokerages recently commented on UCG. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.20 ($18.84) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

UniCredit has a 12 month low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 12 month high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

