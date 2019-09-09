United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Director Sells $89,133.84 in Stock

United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $89,133.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of UAL stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,011,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.85 and its 200 day moving average is $85.62. United Continental Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $77.02 and a twelve month high of $97.85.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 29.33%. United Continental’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in United Continental in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Continental by 40.5% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in United Continental in the second quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on United Continental in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised United Continental from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BidaskClub cut United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Continental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. United Continental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.72.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

