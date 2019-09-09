United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Holdings Boosted by Ostrum Asset Management

Ostrum Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the quarter. United Technologies accounts for about 3.7% of Ostrum Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ostrum Asset Management’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $13,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in United Technologies by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total value of $567,012.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,929.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $583,281.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,246.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,169 shares of company stock valued at $4,638,444 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTX traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,009. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $100.48 and a 1-year high of $144.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.75.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.21.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.