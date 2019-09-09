UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) is South Dakota Investment Council’s 8th Largest Position

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,813 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,433 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of South Dakota Investment Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $68,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 235.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $1.68 on Monday, hitting $230.68. 3,574,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,555,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.50 and its 200 day moving average is $244.59. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $287.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.54%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,652,800.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $227.55 per share, for a total transaction of $455,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,986.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $7,238,720 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.11.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

