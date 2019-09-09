Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Tyers Asset Management LLC

Tyers Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 26.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,668 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,758 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 325.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 983,208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $131,523,000 after buying an additional 751,959 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 742,994 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,390,000 after acquiring an additional 464,789 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1,499.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,205,000 after acquiring an additional 181,219 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 288,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,623,000 after purchasing an additional 180,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 437.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 214,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after purchasing an additional 174,569 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.52. The stock had a trading volume of 744,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,696. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.79 and a 1 year high of $157.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Universal Health Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays set a $145.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.53.

In other news, Director Robert H. Hotz sold 7,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,081,805.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,022,497.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marvin G. Pember sold 16,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $2,496,271.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,468,495.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

