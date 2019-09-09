V Systems (VSYS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $6.19 Million

V Systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One V Systems coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001422 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitfinex, BitForex and KuCoin. During the last seven days, V Systems has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. V Systems has a market cap of $265.82 million and approximately $6.19 million worth of V Systems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00215878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.11 or 0.01262987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000152 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00088113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017399 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000381 BTC.

About V Systems

V Systems’ total supply is 3,705,253,412 coins and its circulating supply is 1,800,397,791 coins. V Systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. V Systems’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for V Systems is www.v.systems. The Reddit community for V Systems is /r/V_SYSTEMS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

V Systems Coin Trading

V Systems can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, BitForex and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V Systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V Systems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V Systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

