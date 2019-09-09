Valinor Management L.P. Has $53.62 Million Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Valinor Management L.P. cut its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 549,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 81,863 shares during the period. Carter’s comprises about 3.2% of Valinor Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Valinor Management L.P.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $53,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Carter’s by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Carter’s by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $119,948.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,807.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley set a $118.00 target price on shares of Carter’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Carter’s to $91.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.11.

CRI stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.19. 548,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $109.71.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $734.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 31.80%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

