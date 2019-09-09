ValuEngine Downgrades SBERBANK RUSSIA/S (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SBERBANK RUSSIA/S (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SBERBANK RUSSIA/S stock opened at $14.21 on Thursday. SBERBANK RUSSIA/S has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.27.

SBERBANK RUSSIA/S Company Profile

Sberbank of Russia provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company accepts fixed-term, settlement, and online deposits; savings certificates; trace and metals accounts; and certificates of deposit.

