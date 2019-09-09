Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Receives $26.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.57.

VNDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard W. Dugan sold 15,000 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $222,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,770 shares in the company, valued at $753,934.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $37,826.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,573.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6,148.0% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $155,000.

Shares of VNDA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,141. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $33.44. The stock has a market cap of $742.64 million, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average is $15.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.24. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $59.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

