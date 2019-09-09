Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Tikvah Management LLC

Tikvah Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 229.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,250 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.0% of Tikvah Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tikvah Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 436,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,562,000 after acquiring an additional 266,761 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 193,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 622,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,447,000 after purchasing an additional 89,164 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 53,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $41.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,861,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,900,306. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $44.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average of $41.78.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

