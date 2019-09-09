VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) Shares Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 424.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,701 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $16,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 72,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM during the 1st quarter valued at $3,803,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.94. 294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,454. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.78. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a one year low of $1,401.70 and a one year high of $1,575.15.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

