Veritable L.P. Purchases 2,678 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Veritable L.P. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 27.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 25.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anthony A. Sr Nichols, Sr. sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,769.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.67. 77,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $16.68.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

