Veritable L.P. Reduces Holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Veritable L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,129 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 29,316.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,533,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,552 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 378.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 865,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,764,000 after purchasing an additional 684,365 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 8.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,418,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,926,637,000 after purchasing an additional 498,874 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Shopify by 76.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 507,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,789,000 after purchasing an additional 219,284 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 2,201.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 221,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,457,000 after purchasing an additional 211,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock traded down $21.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $358.43. 4,433,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,466. Shopify Inc has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $409.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 11.44. The firm has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -587.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $358.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.54.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.45. Shopify had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $361.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. CIBC downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.27.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

