Veritable L.P. Sells 321 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Veritable L.P. lowered its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,184,000 after purchasing an additional 24,849 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth about $814,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 47.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 64,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total value of $15,056,570.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 425,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,747,841.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $261.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.18.

Vail Resorts stock traded down $9.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $232.59. 17,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,325. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.60 and a 12 month high of $296.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.68.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $958.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.39 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

