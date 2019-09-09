Veritable L.P. Sells 468 Shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHGE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,024,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,685 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 50.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 246,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after buying an additional 82,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHGE traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.18. The company had a trading volume of 316,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,288,937. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $34.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Baker Hughes A GE had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Baker Hughes A GE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BHGE shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Baker Hughes A GE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes A GE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.44.

In other Baker Hughes A GE news, insider Uwem Ukpong sold 16,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $394,123.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,401.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John G. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $207,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes A GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

