Veritable L.P. Takes Position in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,753,000 after acquiring an additional 75,290 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after buying an additional 35,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 501.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 148,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 123,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 479,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,503,000 after buying an additional 27,049 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Masi Niccolo De bought 4,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $100,029.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,512 shares of company stock worth $130,734 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REZI. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of REZI stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $14.70. 28,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,751. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Resideo Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $28.67.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

