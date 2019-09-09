Vertex One Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 61,236 Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS)

Vertex One Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 61,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,855,000. Total System Services accounts for approximately 1.8% of Vertex One Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSS. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Total System Services by 0.8% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Total System Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 40,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Total System Services by 33.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Total System Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Total System Services by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 13,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total value of $1,848,102.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,019.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO M Troy Woods sold 141,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.11, for a total value of $19,929,811.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,828 shares of company stock worth $25,502,038 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TSS traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,361. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.07. Total System Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $142.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Total System Services had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

TSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Total System Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Total System Services to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cowen downgraded shares of Total System Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 target price on shares of Total System Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.18.

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

