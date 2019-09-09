Vertex One Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Vertex One Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,000 shares during the period. Vertex One Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 20.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,650,000 after buying an additional 357,561 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth $15,969,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,472,000 after acquiring an additional 197,294 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 96.1% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 369,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,700,000 after acquiring an additional 181,175 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Lincoln National by 8.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,282,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,127,000 after acquiring an additional 178,160 shares during the period. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.50. 1,692,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,697. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $71.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.94.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

LNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $69.00 price objective on Lincoln National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.10.

In other news, EVP Lisa Buckingham sold 8,500 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $532,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $496,451.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

