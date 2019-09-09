Vertex One Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Vertex One Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 80.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,000 shares during the period. Vertex One Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 11.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 72,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 133.4% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 85,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 48,776 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 133.4% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 103,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 59,228 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,985,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,108,493. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $59.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 43.40% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.33%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.05.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.