Vertex One Asset Management Inc. Sells 153,077 Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Vertex One Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 83.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 153,077 shares during the period. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of CalAmp worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in CalAmp during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAMP traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,605. CalAmp Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $24.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $342.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.89.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.18). CalAmp had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

In related news, Director Larry J. Wolfe bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $566,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

