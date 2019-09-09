Vertex One Asset Management Inc. Sells 445,000 Shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Vertex One Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 445,000 shares during the quarter. EnLink Midstream accounts for approximately 1.0% of Vertex One Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of EnLink Midstream worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group downgraded EnLink Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho began coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.55.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Barry E. Davis acquired 136,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,644.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,892,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,852,163.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENLC stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $8.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,463,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,084. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. EnLink Midstream LLC has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $17.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.43, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.02.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.283 dividend. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -1,614.29%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.