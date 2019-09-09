Viacoin (VIA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $183,212.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $5.05 million and approximately $183,212.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00002119 BTC on major exchanges including OOOBTC, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.02 or 0.00681196 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010215 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023516 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000577 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,153,839 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinroom, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, OOOBTC, Poloniex, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

