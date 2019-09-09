Wagerr (WGR) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.91 Million

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Wagerr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Crex24 and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $9.91 million and $4,388.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00014250 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000215 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 225,670,769 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,291,155 tokens. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wagerr Token Trading

Wagerr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

