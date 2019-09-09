Wallington Asset Management LLC Buys 6,020 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 2.1% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 41.7% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 55,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 16,465 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Bank of America by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 113,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 20,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 119,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 40,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.63. 68,610,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,261,094. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.71. The stock has a market cap of $261.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.