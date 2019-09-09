Wallington Asset Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Wallington Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKI. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 123.8% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Black Knight by 123.8% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Black Knight by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 864,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,995,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in Black Knight by 156.0% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 321,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,311,000 after buying an additional 195,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $601,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William P. Foley II sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $15,302,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BKI. Compass Point set a $63.00 price target on Black Knight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Black Knight from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $64.00 price objective on Black Knight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $67.00 target price on Black Knight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.09.

NYSE:BKI traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,319. Black Knight Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.27 and a 200-day moving average of $57.77.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $294.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

