Wallington Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 266,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.8% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 50,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $409,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 253.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 545,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,188,000 after buying an additional 390,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,861,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,900,306. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average of $41.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $44.19.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

