Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Price Target to $27.00

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navistar International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Navistar International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Navistar International to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navistar International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.45.

Get Navistar International alerts:

NAV stock opened at $26.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.23. Navistar International has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.83.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Navistar International had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Navistar International will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Navistar International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Navistar International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Navistar International by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Navistar International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Navistar International by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.