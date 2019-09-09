Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 29,043 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 826,276 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,043 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $13,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 456.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 3,046.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $15.96. 47,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,345. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $348.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.90 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Torran B. Nixon sold 5,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $81,188.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David F. Shotwell sold 7,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $120,790.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,886.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,523 shares of company stock worth $369,680 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $17.00 target price on Umpqua and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

