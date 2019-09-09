Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,517 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $14,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period.

SCHH stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,398. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $36.73 and a 52 week high of $46.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.74.

