WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Given Hold Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their hold rating on shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WCC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on WESCO International to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research downgraded WESCO International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded WESCO International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded WESCO International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded WESCO International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.33.

NYSE:WCC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.25. 286,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,732. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average is $50.71. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $42.03 and a 12-month high of $63.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,573,000 after buying an additional 87,644 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in WESCO International in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 555,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,436,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in WESCO International by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 208,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after buying an additional 29,766 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 190,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 20,960 shares during the period.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

