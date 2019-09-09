West End Indiana Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WEIN) Trading Up 0.2%

West End Indiana Bancshares Inc (OTCMKTS:WEIN) traded up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.25 and last traded at $33.25, approximately 0 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.18.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.32.

West End Indiana Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WEIN)

West End Indiana Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for West End Bank, S.B., a chartered saving bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Indiana. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for West End Indiana Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West End Indiana Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.