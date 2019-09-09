Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,120 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 149,510 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Western Digital worth $11,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Western Digital by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,104,843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $114,788,000 after buying an additional 43,310 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,730,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $174,707,000 after acquiring an additional 179,818 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,449 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 117,147 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 37,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,170 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $195,574.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,507.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 87,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $5,219,697.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,744,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Western Digital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.98.

WDC traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $62.79. 1,317,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,701,349. Western Digital Corp has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $62.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.47 and a 200-day moving average of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.85.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

