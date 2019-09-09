WeTrust 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,386.00 (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One WeTrust token can now be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Livecoin, HitBTC and DDEX. In the last seven days, WeTrust has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. WeTrust has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $1,386.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WeTrust Profile

WeTrust launched on December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, DDEX, Liqui and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

