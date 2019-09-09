WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.17

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.17 and traded as low as $23.28. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $23.30, with a volume of 24,501 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.17.

Get WisdomTree India Earnings Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 52.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the second quarter valued at $240,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 37.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the second quarter valued at $300,000.

About WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI)

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.