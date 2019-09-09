World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

WRLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of World Acceptance to $65.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a sell rating and issued a $87.00 price target (down previously from $108.00) on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of World Acceptance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Acceptance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Shares of WRLD opened at $131.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 17.63 and a current ratio of 17.63. World Acceptance has a 52 week low of $89.78 and a 52 week high of $175.78.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $138.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.64 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider R Chad Prashad sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $770,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,919,702.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.67, for a total transaction of $87,509.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,895,315.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,035 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in World Acceptance by 5.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in World Acceptance by 23.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in World Acceptance by 5.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the second quarter worth about $935,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in World Acceptance by 13.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

