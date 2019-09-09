XGOX Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (XGOX)

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 9th. One XGOX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, CoinExchange and Sistemkoin. XGOX has a market capitalization of $203,246.00 and $27.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XGOX has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00028035 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002325 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00144998 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,362.35 or 1.00030236 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003437 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000580 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000393 BTC.

XGOX Profile

XGOX (CRYPTO:XGOX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XGOX is gocoin.rocks/forum. The official website for XGOX is xgox.rocks.

Buying and Selling XGOX

XGOX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, Crex24, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XGOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XGOX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XGOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

