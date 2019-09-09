Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Xilinx from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Monday, August 26th.

In other news, CEO Victor Peng sold 6,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Tong sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,480. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,554 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,606,413,000 after acquiring an additional 952,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,066,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,720,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,227 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,672,404 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $972,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093,316 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,196,121 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $494,807,000 after acquiring an additional 570,931 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,991,095 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $470,630,000 after acquiring an additional 63,427 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.94. 2,352,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,687,636. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.67 and its 200 day moving average is $116.45. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $68.76 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 7.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Xilinx had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The firm had revenue of $849.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Xilinx will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.53%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

